Londonderry restaurant damaged after kitchen fire

NIFRS group commander Johnathan Tate believes the fire near Foyle Golf Centre was started accidentally

A restaurant located at a golf club in Londonderry has been damaged after a fire broke out in a kitchen.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the blaze at Foyle Golf Centre on the Alder Road at about 16:12 GMT on Tuesday.

At one stage there was four appliances and an aerial appliance in attendance, the NIFRS have said.

"Early indications suggest this was an accidental fire caused by a chip pan," group commander Johnathan Tate said.

"There is significant damage to the roof and there is quite a bit of smoke damage inside."

Four appliances and an aerial appliance were in attendance at one stage, the NIFRS say

