Londonderry restaurant damaged after kitchen fire
- Published
A restaurant located at a golf club in Londonderry has been damaged after a fire broke out in a kitchen.
The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) was called to the blaze at Foyle Golf Centre on the Alder Road at about 16:12 GMT on Tuesday.
At one stage there was four appliances and an aerial appliance in attendance, the NIFRS have said.
"Early indications suggest this was an accidental fire caused by a chip pan," group commander Johnathan Tate said.
"There is significant damage to the roof and there is quite a bit of smoke damage inside."