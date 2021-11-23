Bangor school Glenlola Collegiate criticised over toilet rules
- Published
A County Down school's decision to close all but three toilets to its 1,000 pupils during class time has been described as "embarrassing and degrading".
Glenlola Collegiate in Bangor only opens its main toilets before and after school and during break and lunchtime.
The all-girls school said it was "common practice" and no one would be denied access to a toilet.
But the rule has been criticised by pupils and their parents.
Students who need the toilet during lessons are required to report to reception, where they then have access to one of three disabled toilets.
A petition for Glenlola Collegiate to change the rule, citing unsanitary toilets and the "humiliation" it causes students, has close to 1,000 signatures.
'Embarrassing'
Nichola Hawes, whose daughter goes to Glenlola, told BBC News NI's Evening Extra programme she saw a constant queue for the toilets when she was last at the school.
"It's embarrassing and degrading for the girls," she said.
"They were lining up in front of me and you could tell that it was embarrassing for them all to be standing there. A couple of them commented just on the unsanitary conditions of the toilet and were almost apologising to the next girl.
"A girl doesn't always know when an emergency might happen and you can't always time it exactly to those 15 minutes or half an hour that the toilets are open.
"What happens if you're at the other end of school and something happens and you need the bathroom?
"You have to ask for permission, you have to leave and then you have to walk up to reception and there's another eight girls in front of you to use the bathroom."
In a statement, the school said anyone with a medical condition would receive a toilet pass from the school nurse that would "allow them to fast track" and that gender neutral toilets were "clearly identified".
A spokeswoman said: "No pupil will be denied toilet access when required. Toilet arrangements are an internal logistics issue and it is not customary to consult on such matters.
"Closing main pupil toilets during class time is common practice in many schools so we are not unique in this respect."
'Basic human right'
Alliance Party council for Bangor and former Glenlola pupil Connie Egan said she had been sent photos of signs that asked students to only use the designated toilets to urinate.
She said: "Young girls and women use bathrooms for many different reasons. They should be freely and openly accessible to them.
"I think using that language really is trying to shame people who are using it for different reasons."
Northern Ireland commissioner for children and young people Koulla Yiasouma said students and parents should appeal to the school to have the rule overturned.
"The issue is, is access free? Is access easy for the pupils to get what they need? [That] is their basic human right."