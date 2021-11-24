Newtownabbey: Housing workers withdraw after Rathcoole threats
- Published
Contractors have withdrawn their services from a number of sites in Rathcoole in Newtownabbey after threats against staff, the Northern Ireland Housing Executive (NIHE) has confirmed.
It followed the appearance of graffiti in the area on Tuesday targeting contractors.
Some services, "including health and safety work", have stopped, NIHE added.
"The safety of our staff and contractors is paramount, and we utterly condemn this behaviour."
The Housing Executive said it will continue to monitor the situation.
The BBC has contacted the police about the matter.