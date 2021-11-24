Jim Allister apologises for some remarks about David Tweed
- Published
Jim Allister has apologised for some of the remarks he made following the death of David Tweed.
Tweed, who served time in jail for child sex abuse, died in October.
After Tweed's death, Traditional Unionist Voice (TUV) leader Mr Allister described him as "larger than life" and said he was "deeply saddened".
On Tuesday, in an interview with BBC News NI, Mr Allister said he stood by his message of condolence, but he has now apologised for some comments.
In a statement, Mr Allister said Tweed's daughters were "clearly hurting" and that he was sorry that some of the things he said had "added in any way to such hurt".
Tweed, a former unionist councillor and Ireland rugby player, died after a motorcycle crash at Dunseverick in County Antrim on 28 October.
In 2012, he was convicted on child sex abuse charges, which were quashed in 2016 after he served four years of an eight-year sentence.
His conviction was quashed due to the way the jury had been directed in his initial trial.
Mr Allister had expressed his "sincere sympathy to his grieving family and wide circle of friends" of Tweed at the time of his death.
However, Tweed's victim and stepdaughter Amanda Brown, who was abused by her stepfather from the age of eight, criticised comments made by Mr Allister and other politicians.
On Wednesday, Mr Allister issued a fresh statement in which he said he was "the least important person in the controversy that has followed the sudden death of David Tweed".
He said: "It is the family members who matter, all of them, whatever side of the issues they are on.
"My intention by offering my condolences in the immediate aftermath of Mr Tweed's passing was to extend my sympathies to those family members who are grieving.
"In light of misconstruction of my motives and intentions I unequivocally repeat that I and my party never have and never will condone paedophilia in any shape or form, irrespective of where it arises."
Daughters 'clearly hurting'
The North Antrim assembly member and QC went on to say Tweed's daughters were "clearly hurting".
He said: "I accept and am sorry that some of my comments, whether as reported or because they could have been better chosen, have added in any way to such hurt.
"I have always and continue to urge anyone with allegations of criminality to go to the police in a timely manner, even when it is very difficult because of familial relationship."
Before he joined the TUV, Tweed had been a member of the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
The DUP's Ian Paisley and Mervyn Storey were also among those criticised by Ms Brown.
In a statement issued to Irish national broadcaster RTÉ on Tuesday, Mr Paisley and Mr Storey said they had expressed condolences to "those who mourned David Tweed's death".
"We would want nothing in our statements to take away from the subsequent powerful and distressing words of his daughters who have bravely told of the horrific abuse they suffered and the weekend comments of one of his sisters," they said.
"It was never our intention to add to any hurt suffered nor would we ever be dismissive of any victim of abuse."
They said they had "always sought to support and enable abuse victims to come forward by supporting Women's Aid and other such fantastic organisations".