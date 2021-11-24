Police investigating UVF arrest two after £180k of drugs seized
Two men have been arrested after a large quantity of suspected class A drugs were seized by police on Wednesday.
The drugs were discovered during two separate searches - one of a property in Ballybeen in Dundonald and another of a vehicle on the M1 near Moira.
The men, aged 28 and 41, were arrested on suspicion of a number of drug-related offences.
The drugs had an estimated street value of £180,000, police said.
The searches were carried out by paramilitary crime task force officers who were investigating criminality linked to the East Belfast UVF.