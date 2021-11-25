Police examine video of 'punch' during arrest
A video, which appears to show a police officer punching a man in the face, has been referred to the Police Service of Northern Ireland's internal watchdog.
The video, which was posted on social media, was linked to an incident in Moy, County Tyrone, on Saturday night.
Two men were arrested during the incident and were charged with assault on police and disorderly behaviour.
A police spokeswoman said they had referred the footage to their Professional Standards Department.
She added that no complaints had been received about the incident by the PSNI.
All of the officers involved in the arrest operation remain on duty.
The content of the video was reported by the Irish News, which said the clip appeared to show one officer restraining a man on the ground before punching him in the face.
Denise Mullen, a member of Mid Ulster Council, told the paper she had received several complaints about the incident.
"I would call for a full investigation to be carried out into this," the Aontú councillor said.
The two men facing charges are due to appear in court next month.
BBC News NI has asked the Office of the Police Ombudsman for a comment on the video.