Glenanne: Garfield Beattie jailed for 'vicious' UVF letter
A member of a loyalist gang which murdered a man in 1975 has been jailed for sending a letter signed "East Tyrone UVF" to the victim's daughter.
Garfield Beattie, 64, of Moss Road in Portadown, admitted sending the letter to Denise Mullen, but denied there was malicious intent.
Ms Mullen, a Mid-Ulster councillor, was present when her father Denis was murdered.
Beattie was jailed for 15 months.
He is also bound by a restraining order preventing contact with Ms Mullen or her family.
Beattie was a member of the so-called Glenanne gang, which is believed to have been responsible for up to 120 murders in nearly 90 incidents in the Troubles.
On Friday, the judge ordered Beattie to travel to Dungannon Magistrates Court after he initially appeared for the proceedings via video-link, citing concerns about his security and media attention.
"Either he appears or an arrest warrant will be issued," the judge said.
Previously, the court had heard that Ms Mullen was involved in a legal dispute with Beattie and had been attempting to seize his assets.
In September 2020, Ms Mullen received a letter signed "East Tyrone UVF", which Beattie accepted he had authored.
However, he argued it was "not intimidation or harassment" and suggested Ms Mullen had "taken it up wrong".
'Vicious, cowardly actions'
He also admitted that he had contacted Ms Mullen through a third party and offered that if she withdrew the legal action he would help her attempt to get compensation from the Ministry of Defence.
A defence barrister said Beattie had served 16 years for his crimes in the 1970s and regretted the distress caused.
Judge Ranaghan rejected this and told the defendant he believed there was not "one genuine drop of remorse in your body".
"The devastating, cowardly and murderous acts impacted on Ms Mullan and continue to do so. In effect you ruined her life.
"You compounded that by your vicious, cowardly actions in sending that letter."
The defence indicated an intent to appeal the ruling, but Judge Ranaghan rejected that Beattie should be released ahead of this.