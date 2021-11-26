Robin Swann: 'Keyboard warrior' accused of sending threats
- Published
A man accused of threatening to kill Northern Ireland's health minister was a "keyboard warrior" fuelled by a bottle of wine, the High Court heard.
William Herbert Hawkes, 44, from Ardmillan Crescent in Newtownards, allegedly posted a series of tweets targeting Robin Swann.
They included a threat to cut off Mr Swann's head.
Mr Hawkes' faces charges of threats to kill, harassment and improper use of electronic communications.
At the High Court on Friday, Mr Hawkes' defence lawyer said the posts were part of his wider concern about Stormont's Covid-19 response and how it affected the elderly.
Sean Mullan said: "This is a classic case of a keyboard warrior, venting late at night, with a bottle of wine in him mixed with his medication."
Mr Swann alerted police on November 15 to a series of online messages said to involve threats towards him and his staff, including a tweet which allegedly advocated killing the minister.
Prosecutor Adrian Higgins said the "sinister" tweets appeared within two weeks of Mr Hawkes being put on probation for similar posts.
He told the court that further alleged messages on November 20 included a threat to cut off the Mr Swann's head.
'Genuine fear'
Mr Swann had told police that he felt genuine fear and distress due to the volume and content of the tweets.
Mr Higgins said the additional messages were "so extreme" he would be using language he had never used in court if he read them out.
"They are very clearly designed to cause distress and upset to a gentleman who is providing a public service."
In a prepared statement, Mr Hawkes said he had issues with anxiety, depression and a potential diagnosis of Asperger's Syndrome.
He said he had turned to alcohol to cope during the pandemic, and feared another lockdown would affect his elderly parents.
He said he never intended to act on any tweets.
'Over the line'
The prosecution opposed Mr Hawkes' bail application, arguing that no condition could prevent Mr Hawkes from re-offending.
Mr Justice Shaw said Mr Hawkes was entitled to express his views, but had "gone over the line" in the alleged messages.
Mr Hawkes was granted bail with the conditions that he is banned from contacting the minister on Twitter, or posting about him.
The judge said: "I would have been sympathetic to the idea that a citizen is entitled to say, 'I disagree with a minister of the government'.
"That's an important freedom we should cherish and not constrain.
"But given what this applicant has been doing with that freedom and abusing it, it does seem we need to protect the minister."