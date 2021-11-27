Storm Arwen: Power cuts and trees down across Northern Ireland
Northern Ireland is continuing to feel the effects of Storm Arwen, with fallen trees blocking roads and power cuts leaving some homes without electricity.
A weather warning for strong winds - including gusts up to 70mph - is in place until 18:00 GMT on Saturday.
On Friday a man died after a tree fell on his car on Dublin Road in Antrim town.
He has been named locally as Francis Lagan, the principal of St Mary's Primary School in Maghera.
In Londonderry a driver sustained minor injuries after his car was struck by a tree along Letterkenny Road.
This driver was lucky to walk away with only minor injuries after the wind blew down this tree onto his car as he was driving along the Letterkenny Road. One side of the road is still closed as multiple agencies clear the car, tree and debris

The Department of Infrastructure said its workers had dealt with more than 130 weather-related incidents affecting the road network since 21:00 on Friday.
Staff are working at several roads to remove fallen trees or other obstructions caused by the storm.
The strongest gust recorded by the Met Office in Northern Ireland on Friday was 87mph (140km/h) at Orlock Head in County Down.
The Met Office said that winds of between 60 to 70 mph (96 to 112 km/h) are still gusting parts of the UK on Saturday morning.
It is advising people to stay alert to the weather when they are travelling.
Winds are still gusting 60-70 mph in exposed locations first thing this morning
Also, we have a mixture of rain sleet and snow to contend with
Multiple warnings remain in force

School principal 'was a giant'
The death of school principal Mr Lagan was confirmed by St Mary's Primary School vice-principal Martina Bradley on Friday.
"It is with great pain and sadness this evening that I have to inform you of the untimely death of our much loved principal Mr Lagan," she said.
"May his gentle soul rest in peace."
St Patrick's College in Maghera, where Mr Lagan had been a pupil, also paid tribute to him on social media.
"Education in South Derry has lost a giant in his prime," said the school.
The entire College family is shocked to hear of the sad passing of Francis Lagan, brother of our Head of Mathematics Mrs...
Mr Lagan's Gaelic Athletic Association (GAA) club Watty Graham's Glen described him as a "great club man, coach... a fantastic son, brother, husband and daddy".
The club said it would "stand strong with the Lagan family".
A great club man, coach, principal, colleague, mentor, friend but more importantly a fantastic son, brother, husband and...
Power supply and ferry sailings affected
Power outages have affected a number of locations across Northern Ireland.
On Saturday about 20 areas were without electricity although no major outages were reported, according to Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.
At one stage on Friday more than 2,400 homes in Larne in County Antrim were left without without power.
Ferry operator P&O said its service between Larne and Cairnryan in Scotland would resume on Saturday morning, having been cancelled on Friday due to the storm.
But it warned: "The adverse weather conditions are still affecting this route and all sailings will be subject to delays."
Also in County Antrim, ferry sailings between Ballycastle and Rathlin Island, which were cancelled on Friday, are expected to be affected again on Saturday.
Although the strongest winds are affecting coastal areas, inland parts can also expect some very windy conditions.
An image shared on social media showed damage to trees at the Dark Hedges near Armoy in County Antrim.
Another tree lost at The Dark Hedges

The tunnel of beech trees on Bregagh Road has become an international tourist attraction since featuring in the TV series Game of Thrones.
In the Republic of Ireland, a severe weather warning has been issued for counties Donegal, Mayo, and Sligo.