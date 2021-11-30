Covid-19: Some pupils remote learning amid staff shortage
Entire year groups are having to switch to remote learning across Northern Ireland because there are not enough teachers to cover classes, a teachers' union has said.
NASUWT's Justin McCamphill has called for schools to close early before Christmas as a "circuit breaker".
Mr McCamphill also said the teacher shortage situation was "spiralling".
One Belfast school has required some year groups to learn from home or leave early every day this week.
In a letter to parents, Belfast Boys' Model School said it was because of "serious staff shortages".
Mr McCamphill said more students will likely have to do remote learning in the coming weeks.
"That is what we are hearing is happening all across schools in Northern Ireland and we expect over the coming weeks that situation is going to get worse," he told BBC NI's Stephen Nolan Show.
"I think you will see that practise spreading to all schools, where schools are going to have to ration the resources."
There is no doubt that some schools are facing staffing difficulties - especially in getting substitute teachers - if a number of staff are off sick.
A number have had to ask some year groups to learn from home again for some days recently as a result.
But I understand that any instruction from the Department of Education to all pupils to learn from home - even for a short period - would be a last resort.
A number of reports have shown that not being able to come school has a negative affect on some children's education, wellbeing and mental health, with those from disadvantaged backgrounds hit hardest.
It is not impossible that schools could be asked to take their Christmas break a few days early and end term on Friday, 17 December, or a few days before.
But such a move would have to have a clear public health rationale and executive backing, and there would also be a concern among some that it might set a difficult precedent for the new year.
While some schools - and overworked staff - have had a tough term, we are not close to the stage of blanket remote learning yet.
The Department of Education said there were currently "no plans" to close schools early ahead of Christmas, and a decision to do so would have to be made by the executive.
It also said there were "currently no plans to return to remote learning across all schools".
It added: "The department is aware of the ongoing difficulties faced by some schools in securing appropriate cover as a result of staff absence, and acknowledges that individual schools may need to consider a short period of remote learning for a class or classes, in response to local circumstances."
'No plans' for early closures
Schools have switched to remote learning several times since the pandemic began, in a bid to help curb Covid-19 infections.
All students returned to school in April this year, as Northern Ireland emerged from its post-Christmas lockdown.
Schools were also shut for five months from the first lockdown in March 2020, and for an extended half-term holiday.
Several schools also voluntarily moved to remote learning in the lead-up to Christmas.
Mr McCamphill also called on the Department of Education to issue a ban on non-masked gatherings in schools.
He said it would be "perfectly understandable" if parents chose to withdraw their children from class a few days before the festive period and that "many schools" were already closing from 17 December, with four days of term still to go.
"It's not even about enjoying Christmas Day, it's about controlling the spread of the infection because people will take children to meet grandparents, households will be together and there has to be a whole executive response."
Northern Ireland recorded a further four coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,464 new cases on Monday.