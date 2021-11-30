Covid-19: Two more deaths and 1,585 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two further Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,875.
Another 1,585 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 1,464 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Tuesday, there were 341 Covid inpatients in hospitals across Northern Ireland, up from 340 on Monday.
Twenty-nine people were being treated in intensive care units (ICU), up from 28 on Monday.
Last updated 30 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,030,662 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
1,368,796 of the jabs were first doses, 1,271,490 were second doses and 16,539 were third doses of the vaccine.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 30 November at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 4,607 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday, up from 3,735 on Sunday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,652 as of 24 November.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 579 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals, up from 566 on Sunday.
115 patients with Covid-19 are in intensive care units (ICU).
Last updated 29 November at 20:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,413,414 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,621,084 people have had their first dose and 3,555,917 have had their second dose.
A total of 779,596 booster vaccines have been administered.
Last updated 29 November at 20:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland