Northern Ireland has warmest but dullest autumn on record
By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter
- Published
Northern Ireland has had its warmest autumn on record, according to figures from the Met Office.
With an average temperature of 11C, the months of September, October, and November collectively were 1.5C above normal.
This follows the third warmest summer on record for Northern Ireland.
Official thermometers hit 31.3C in Castlederg, County Tyrone, in July, which set a new highest temperature record.
However, this autumn has also been the dullest in 75 years and the second dullest on record with just 194.3 hours of sunshine recorded.
That is 77% of the sunshine we normally have - the average sunshine for Northern Ireland in the autumn is 251.5 hours.
It has also been slightly drier than normal in the three-month period with 87% normal rainfall recorded.