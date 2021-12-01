Jury formally discharged in Edward Meenan murder trial
- Published
A jury presiding over a trial into the killing of Londonderry man Edward Meenan has been formally discharged.
The body of the 52-year-old was found near Creggan Street on 26 November, 2018.
The Londonderry Crown Court trial, held in Belfast, was opened to a jury of ten men and two women on 10 November.
The jury was told that health issues that had previously arisen and led to an adjournment in the case had still not yet been resolved.
Three men are charged with murdering Mr Meenan, who was attacked with weapons and stabbed more than 40 times at the rear of a house in the city's Creggan Street.
Derek William Creswell, 29, of Kings Lane in Ballykelly; Sean Ciaran Joseph Rodgers, 34, of no fixed abode, and Ryan Walters, 22, of Station Park in Crossgar, all deny murdering Mr Meenan.
They also deny the wounding of Mr Meenan's friend, William McConnell, in the same incident.
'Going to take some time'
During the second week of the hearing, Judge Donna McColgan QC told the jury on Tuesday that there was a medical issuing relating to one of the accused that "absolutely must be attended to" which was "going to take some time".
"It is with much regret that I have to tell you that this issue has not finally been resolved," she said
"There are still medical appointments outstanding and they have to be dealt with before the case can be finalised."
The judge added that as some but not all of the evidence had been heard "it is the consensus of opinion that the case would become too fragmented for you to continue being in charge of the defendants and to make the ultimate determination into their guilt or otherwise".
When the jury returned on Wednesday, they were informed they had one last duty to perform before being discharged.
During the second day of the trial, a fourth defendant, Sinead Martina White, from St Brecan's Park, Derry, admitted withholding information.
A cousin of the deceased, the 38-year old had initially denied the charge and appeared in the dock with her three co-accused.
At the time of the killing, she lived at the property where Mr Meenan was killed and was accused by the Crown of failing to provide information to police.
On November 11, she was re-arraigned on the charge, and after pleading guilty, she was granted permission to leave the court.
Before the jury was discharged, the foreman was told to sign an issue paper which found White "guilty by confession".
He also signed a second paper "guilty by confession" regarding a charge of perverting the course of justice, which Mr Rodgers admitted during the trial.
Following this, Judge McColgan thanked the 12 jurors for presiding over a "difficult and harrowing" trial and discharged them from their duties.
The case will be listed for review on a date to be fixed.