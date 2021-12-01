Bird flu control zone introduced in County Armagh
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
A Temporary Control Zone has been introduced in part of County Armagh after a third outbreak of avian influenza in County Monaghan.
The affected commercial premises is close to the Irish border.
Premises within 10km of the Monaghan site are now subject to strict biosecurity controls regarding the movement of poultry and related goods.
Bird keepers in Northern Ireland are already legally required to keep birds indoors or separate from wild birds.
That measure was introduced by Stormont's Department of Agriculture, Environment and Rural Affairs (DAERA) after the virus was confirmed in two wild birds found in Belfast last week.
The strain of avian influenza (H5N1) is described as "highly pathogenic", as it is often fatal to birds that catch it.
It poses very little risk to humans, but the virus could have a serious affect on the poultry industry if it infected a commercial flock.
Robert Huey, chief veterinary officer for Northern Ireland, said DAERA staff would "continue to work very closely" with their Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine counterparts in the Republic of Ireland.
"The location of this infected premises lies close to the border between Monaghan and Armagh," he said.
"As a consequence, DAERA must take appropriate disease control measures to mitigate for onward disease spread.
"I have therefore declared a Temporary Control Zone (TCZ-B) in that part of NI which lies within 10km of the infected premises.
"The declaration of the TCZ-B will involve premises within this zone having to adhere to strict biosecurity protocols, recording movements on/off holdings and a requirement to seek licensing for any movement of poultry or poultry related products into or out of the zone."