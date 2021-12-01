Hydebank Wood offenders get two years for prison riot
- Published
Three inmates who set a sofa on fire in a stand-off at Hydebank Wood Young Offenders' Centre have each been given a two-year sentence.
Belfast Crown Court heard that damage costing £14,000 to repair was caused in the riot in October 2020.
Xavier Jalo-Caldeirinha, James McGlinchey and Daniel Rodger admitted charges of arson and criminal damage.
The judge said the trio would have got four-year sentences but for their young age and guilty pleas.
The court heard Jalo-Caldeirinha, 21, of Lambfield House in Dungannon, McGlinchey, 20, whose address was given as Hydebank Wood Young Offenders' Centre, and 19-year-old Rodger from Garden Mews in Cookstown, locked themselves into the centre's association room where they smashed windows with snooker cues and balls.
They then destroyed the floor, tables, fridges and sofas, setting one alight.
At Wednesday's sentencing hearing, the judge said: "Each defendant comes before the court not least with previous convictions but troubled lifestyles sadly all too familiar to those appearing in the courts."
He said all three were equally involved in the three-hour stand-off on 15 October last year, which only ended "with the marshalling of officers in full riot gear".
He said they acted with "concerted and deliberate intent to cause as much damage and disruption to the system at Hydebank", which diverted staff from their duties for a "protracted and sustained period".
He said the fires had "brought risk to both staff and prisoners alike".