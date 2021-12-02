Covid-19: Two more deaths and 2,272 new coronavirus cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,881.
Another 2,272 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, up from 1,992 on Wednesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
The number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,122, compared with 11,517 in the previous seven days.
There are 324 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 332 on Wednesday.
Thirty patients with Covid-19 are being treated in intensive care units, the same number as on Wednesday.
Last updated 2 December at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,068,005 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Thursday.
Of those, 1,372,426 of the jabs were first doses, 1,274,046 were second doses and 16,766 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 2 December at 14:30 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Another 3,793 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Wednesday, down from 5,471 on Tuesday.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,652 as of 24 November.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
There are 578 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland.
One-hundred-and-seventeen patients with Covid-19 are being treated in intensive care units.
Last updated 1 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,419,465 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Tuesday.
A total of 3,624,114 people have had their first dose and 3,558,893 have had their second dose.
A total of 839,971 booster jabs have been administered.
Last updated 01 December at 18:00 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland