Aughnacloy: 27,000 ducks to be culled over suspected bird flu
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Twenty-seven thousand ducks are being culled after a suspected case of avian influenza was reported in a commercial flock in County Tyrone.
A temporary control zone has also been put in place at the Aughnacloy site.
Cases have already been confirmed in commercial flocks over the border in County Monaghan and in wild birds in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland's chief vet Dr Robert Huey said it was a "very worrying development".
If the case is confirmed, the temporary control zone at Aughnacloy will be replaced by a 3km protection Zone and a 10km surveillance zone.
Dr Huey said: "Given this suspected incursion of notifiable avian influenza, we cannot afford to be complacent.
"I am speaking to those who have half a dozen birds in the garden, right up to those commercial flock keepers with thousands of birds - act now.
"You must adhere to all biosecurity measures to protect your flock.
"I am extremely concerned about the serious risk of spread and this is a very worrying development."
A housing order is already in force for captive birds and poultry flocks, after the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was detected in wild birds in Northern Ireland last week.
Restrictions to keep flocks separate from wild birds were already in place.
It is understood that more than 100,000 birds have been culled in Great Britain in the past five weeks after outbreaks of avian influenza at commercial premises and bird rescue centres there.
The Republic of Ireland has reported three outbreaks at commercial premises, all in County Monaghan.