Aughnacloy: Duck cull over suspected bird flu part of Silver Hill Foods
By Louise Cullen
BBC News NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The County Tyrone duck farm at the centre of a suspected avian flu cull is part of Silver Hill Foods.
A temporary control zone has also been put in place at the Aughnacloy site.
Silver Hill Foods produces 82,500 ducks a week at processing plant in Emyvale, County Monaghan, for consumption and export around the world.
The 21,000 ducks culled were "parent stock" - a flock of high genetic merit, producing eggs which would be hatched for eventual processing.
One small flock of 1,200 birds on the site was affected but the whole site had to be cleared.
It is understood that the impact on production is not immediate or massive as there are other breeding sites.
The cull has been undertaken as a precautionary measure because avian flu is suspected, but not confirmed.
Provisional tests
It produces premium ducks, largely for export markets in the UK, the EU and Asia.
Cases have already been confirmed in commercial flocks over the Irish border in County Monaghan and in wild birds in Northern Ireland.
If the case is confirmed, the temporary control zone at Aughnacloy will be replaced by a 3km (1.9 miles) protection zone and a 10km (6.2 miles) surveillance zone.
Officials were first notified after the operator noticed a significant reduction in the number of eggs produced by the ducks.
Provisional test results on Wednesday were positive for bird flu.
The control zone was put in place on Thursday morning.
A housing order is already in force for captive birds and poultry flocks, after the presence of the highly pathogenic avian influenza H5N1 was detected in wild birds in Northern Ireland last week.
Restrictions to keep flocks separate from wild birds were already in place.
It is understood that more than 100,000 birds have been culled in Great Britain in the past five weeks after bird flu outbreaks at commercial premises and bird rescue centres there.
The Republic of Ireland has reported three outbreaks at commercial premises, all in County Monaghan.