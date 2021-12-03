Covid-19: No plans for more restrictions in NI before Christmas, says O'Neill
- Published
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said there are no plans to increase the level of Covid restrictions in Northern Ireland before Christmas Day.
She said the existing restrictions were "enough" at this time.
The Sinn Féin vice-president also hit out at those responsible for a fake message on social media suggesting a return to lockdown.
"Those engaged in disinformation are shameful, it's causing confusion," she said.
She was speaking outside the Mater Hospital in north Belfast on Friday after a meeting with representatives from the Royal College of Surgeons.
Ms O'Neill responded to concern about possible changes to Covid restrictions in the Republic of Ireland, saying she believed there had not been enough "all-island coordination" during the pandemic.
But she added: "I asked the question at yesterday's executive meeting: are we doing enough?
"The answer was that we are - we are concerned about the new variant, we don't know the impact but as long as the public continue to adhere to what's being asked at the current time, it's sufficient."
She said the next few weeks would be "uncertain" as officials assessed the risk of the Omicron variant.
But she added: "We don't expect to ask people to do more but we should all be doubling our current efforts."
Also on Friday, Health Minister Robin Swann said he was "greatly encouraged" by the speed at which people in Northern Ireland had applied for Covid-19 vaccination certificates.
Vaccine "passports" were introduced on 29 November for use in a variety of venues across Northern Ireland.
Proof of vaccination, a negative test or a positive PCR test in the past 30 to 180 days is needed to access such venues.
Mr Swann said almost 86,000 people had applied for their certificate since Monday and a total of almost 254,000 had activated their passports through the COVIDCert NI app.
From 29 November, either proof of vaccination, a negative lateral flow test or a positive PCR test is needed for access to:
- nightclubs
- licensed hospitality premises, including bring-your-own-alcohol venues
- cinemas, theatres and conference halls
- indoor events with 500 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated
- outdoor events with 4,000 or more attendees with some or all of the audience not normally seated
- events where more than 10,000 people will be present regardless of whether they are seated
"The system is very efficient and 93% of those who apply get through the digital process automatically without any issues," said the health minister.
"It's important that the scheme is easily accessible for everyone and that's why we have ensured that those who do not have access to digital technology are able to have a paper version that's convenient and simple to use."
A helpline set up by the Department of Health to address problems with getting a Covid-19 vaccination certificate has been getting about 3,000 calls a day.
Anyone needing help with their certificate can call 0300 200 7814 between 08:00 GMT and 20:00.
The health department has said that as an "interim measure" vaccine cards issued to people after their first vaccination can be accepted as proof.
It also said the EU Digital Covid Certificate is acceptable in Northern Ireland hospitality venues but people using it will also need to show photo ID.
A grace period for vaccine passports is in force. It is due to end on 13 December.