Jim Donegan: Police appeal over 'cold-blooded murder'
Police have renewed their appeal for information about the murder of a west Belfast man three years ago.
Jim Donegan, 43, was shot dead as he waited to pick up his 13-year-old son outside St Mary's Grammar School on the Glen Road on 4 December 2018.
He was sitting inside his car near the gates of the school when the gunman struck.
Police have said they believe two republican paramilitary groups were involved in the murder.
In a statement issued on Saturday, the third anniversary of Mr Donegan's death, Det Ch Insp Phelan said: "This ruthless execution was carried out in broad daylight by a lone gunman in front of hundreds of innocent schoolchildren and their parents.
"He didn't care who saw him or whom he traumatised.
"He showed total contempt for anyone who was in the vicinity."
The detective said the attacker was "a cold-blooded murderer" and he believed people in the community had the information that could lead to the gunman being caught.
"Jim was a husband, a brother, a father to two sons and a stepfather," he said.
"Ask yourself how you would feel if this was your loved one who was taken away in such a cold and callous fashion. Jim's family deserve answers and justice."
In 2019, police said they believed both the Irish National Liberation Army (INLA) and Óglaigh na hÉireann (ONH) were involved in the shooting.
No-one has been charged with Mr Donegan's murder.
In the past, police said that he had a number of enemies.