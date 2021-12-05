Troubles legal aid claims from government 'utterly wrong'
The government has been accused of misinformation on legal aid as it considers legislating to end Troubles-era prosecutions and civil cases.
A government paper on the proposals states a "significant proportion" of £500m of legal aid spending since 2011 was on civil actions against the Ministry of Defence and others.
A leading Belfast lawyer said he had written to the government to object.
Kevin Winters said the figures were wrong.
The BBC has approached the Northern Ireland Office for comment.
Mr Winters told BBC News NI's Sunday Politics programme: "Those statistics are completely and utterly wrong and we have already taken issue with that with the authorities.
"Those are figures in relation to legal aid generally. The actual legal aid spend on amnesty issues, on legacy proposals, is very, very minimal, exceedingly small, and we have already dealt with that point in open correspondence."
Mr Winters also said government claims that most civil actions in relation to the Troubles were funded by legal aid were "completely and utterly wrong" and described them as a "cheap argument".
He added: "At least half the clients we represent are not legally-aided and have had to deal with these cases with no form of funding whatsoever".
In July the government said it wanted to legislate to end Troubles-era investigations, prosecutions, inquests and civil actions.
That has been rejected by all Northern Ireland parties and victims' groups.
Under the UK government's plan, a statute of limitations would cover crimes committed during the Troubles up to April 1998 and would apply to military veterans as well as ex-paramilitaries.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said the idea would allow Northern Ireland to "draw a line under the Troubles".
After the meeting Sinn Féin said it had given its "clearest signal yet" that it would introduce legislation on the topic.
Sinn Féin assembly member Declan Kearney said the plan was "the antithesis of reconciliation".
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson said victims of the Troubles should be put at the "front and centre" of any process for dealing with the past.
He pointed out that that the government's plan was "overwhelmingly opposed" by victims.