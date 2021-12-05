BBC News

Storm Barra: Severe weather warnings for wind and rain issued

By Barra Best
BBC News NI Weather Presenter

Published
Image source, Douglas Cecil
Image caption,
The strongest gusts will affect exposed and coastal areas in NI

Severe weather warnings have been issued ahead of the arrival of Storm Barra on Tuesday.

The Atlantic system will bring very strong winds and heavy rain.

A Met Office warning has been issued for Northern Ireland from 06:00 GMT Tuesday until midnight the same day.

The strongest gusts will affect exposed and coastal areas in the region, with potentially damaging and disruptive winds up to 80km/h (50mph) expected widely.

Gusts around the coast could reach speeds up to 115km/h (70 mph).

Those winds could lead to large waves and possible flooding.

Disruption to travel is also likely.

Image caption,
The Atlantic system will bring very strong winds and heavy rain on Tuesday

A warning has also been issued across the Republic of Ireland.

Irish weather service Met Éireann is forecasting the strongest winds on the west coast.

It is also warning of a significant possibility of coastal flooding along the south and west coast.

Storm Barra is the second named storm this season following Storm Arwen.

A tree fell on a car when the storm struck on 26 November, killing school principal Francis Logan.

