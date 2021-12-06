Hunting bill: NI politicians to debate ban on hunting with dogs
Assembly members at Stormont are to debate whether hunting wild animals with dogs should be banned in Northern Ireland.
Northern Ireland is the only part of the UK where the practice is still permitted.
The private members bill is being brought by the Alliance Party's John Blair,
A public consultation saw more than 18,000 respondents, with 80% in favour of a ban.
Hunting wild mammals with dogs has been illegal in Scotland, England and Wales since the early 2000s.
Animal welfare charity, the USPCA, has backed the bill.
The charity's chief executive Brendan Mullan said it had been "greatly encouraged" by the momentum around the bill.
"The appetite of the public to end this cruel practice which causes unthinkable pain and suffering for innocent wild animals," he said.
"It must be recognised that, now, with the bill being presented to the assembly, we are coming to a pivotal juncture for animal welfare here in Northern Ireland, which will set the tone for our future."
He added the arguments against a ban are based on tradition and controlling pests, such as foxes.
"It is categorically clear that the cruelty involved in this activity far outweighs any supposed benefit," he said.
"Moreover, the rationalisation regarding pest control is tenuous at best as there is no evidence of this being the case."