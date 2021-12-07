Storm Barra: NI braced for strong winds and heavy rain
A yellow weather warning is in place for strong winds and heavy rain caused by Storm Barra in Northern Ireland.
The Met Office alert started at 06:00 GMT and lasts until 09:00 on Wednesday.
This could bring power cuts and a slight chance of damage or flooding to buildings.
A red warning, the Republic of Ireland's highest alert level, is in effect across parts of the south-west of Ireland.
Met Éireann reported that counties Cork, Kerry and Clare are expected to face gusts of more than 130 km/h (80mph), as well as a combination of coastal flooding, high tides and storm surges.
Irish national broadcaster RTÉ has reported that a gust of 113 km/h (70mph) was recorded at 06:00 on Sherkin Island, just off the coast of Cork and in Cork city, the River Lee has spilled over on the city's quays.
River Lee has begun to spill over onto the #Cork’s city centre quays. High tide 07.24. Fire alarms going off and wind picking up. #redWindwarning in place for #cork & #Kerry since 6am @rtenews pic.twitter.com/xIVlSWZYKd— JennïeØSullivân (@OSullivanJennie) December 7, 2021
Schools are to close in 12 counties across the Republic.
The next warning level, status orange, will be in effect for a time across counties Limerick, Waterford, Galway, Mayo, Wexford, Dublin, Louth, Wicklow and east Meath.
In Northern Ireland, the yellow alert warns of a small risk of fast flowing or deep floodwater causing danger to life.
Disruptive wind and some snow are also expected in parts of northern England and Scotland.
This has led to the cancellation of some flights, with a further Met Office warning that driving conditions could be difficult.
The service said winds were likely to be strongest along the Down and Antrim coastlines.
Some sleet or snow is possible over the west of Northern Ireland.
Between 20 to 30mm of rain is expected "quite widely", which increases up to 50mm on higher ground, the Met Office added, with gusts reaching 65 to 75mph in some exposed coastal areas.
'Winds are picking up' - Cecilia Daly BBC News NI weather
It is very much a developing situation.
It is bitterly cold, very wet, there is sleet and snow falling across the higher ground in the north and west and the winds are picking up.
We are expecting the peak winds to be between 09:00 GMT and 15:00.
Coastal areas will have the strongest wind gusts, particularly Down and Antrim.
It will become drier for a time in the afternoon, but only briefly because then the heavy showers will kick in.
It is not really until this evening when the winds will start to reduce.
The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) has appealed for people to stay "well back from the water's edge" due to the risk of large waves, and in any coastal emergency to dial 999 for the coastguard.
The second named storm this season, Storm Barra comes just 10 days after Storm Arwen struck on 26 November, causing disruption and three fatalities across the UK.
'Sustained weather assault'
Cathy Halloran, a correspondent RTÉ, reported "howling winds and heavy rain" in Tralee in County Kerry on Tuesday morning.
She told BBC News NI's Good Morning Ulster the south-west of Ireland was prepared for a "sustained weather assault" until Wednesday.
Some homes are without power, she added, with early morning reports of flooding and fallen trees.
Ronan Galvin, who owns a café on the promenade in Salthill, County Galway, said he had used sandbags to protect his business.
"We've taken the necessary precautions that we would take for storms of this nature," he continued.
"Our big concern would be overlapping from the seawater. That's what poses our biggest risk."
Cancellations and closures
The Irish Department of Education has advised that all schools in counties covered by an orange or red warning should shut on Tuesday.
Schools in other areas should keep up-to-date with weather warnings for any changes, the department said.
On Tuesday, the Irish Farmers' Association urged its members to take every precaution to safeguard themselves and livestock during the storm.
An Garda Síochána (Irish police) are advising people to avoid all unnecessary travel where red and orange warnings are in place.
With the arrival of #StormBarra tomorrow, we continue to advise that all unnecessary travel should be avoided where Red and Orange warnings are in place— An Garda Síochána (@GardaTraffic) December 6, 2021
We advise the public to regularly monitor https://t.co/TJBfRQ159T for further updates over the next two days https://t.co/YPUJYgYoR8
Flight operator Aer Lingus has cancelled some services on Tuesday, including flights from Cork to Amsterdam and London Heathrow.
Customers are advised to check with the airline for further information.
The National Trust said its Mount Stewart estate on the shores of Strangford Lough would close on Tuesday "to ensure the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers".
Victoria Park in east Belfast will also be closed from Tuesday morning until 09:00 on Wednesday, Belfast City Council confirmed. It said this was due to the threat of heavy rain coinciding with predicted high tides.