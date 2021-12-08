Covid-19: About half of wind turbine support not repaid
About half the Covid-19 support funds given to wind turbine owners in Northern Ireland have not yet been paid back.
Fifty-two wind turbine owners received emergency £10,000 grants last year.
The sector was subsequently ruled ineligible by the Department for the Economy (DfE) and it said it would try to recover the money.
A new Audit Office report said "just over half" had been recovered and DfE is working to recover the rest.
The report found that almost £245m was paid out to businesses under the Small Business Support Grant Scheme.
The auditor general estimates that £13.5m could have been paid to recipients who were not eligible under the scheme rules.
That means just under 95% of the grants were correctly paid.
So far officials have identified:
- £5.68m of potentially ineligible payments, including £2m in duplicate payment
- £0.7m paid to landlords rather than tenants
- £0.5m paid to the wind turbine owners.
To date, £1.76m of this has been recovered and efforts continue to recover the balance, although it is not clear how much will be recouped.
'Exceptionally challenging circumstances'
The auditor, Kieran Donnelly, said it was worth highlighting that more than £800,000 has been returned by businesses who received the funding but paid it back without any requirement to do so.
He said it was "important to recognise that this scheme was designed and launched under exceptionally challenging circumstances and at an extreme pace".
However he added that lessons could still be learned: "In particular, I want to highlight the importance of a collaborative approach in developing similar schemes in the future.
"Better early engagement across departmental boundaries and with business representatives would have helped the department target support to those most in need.
"A small amount of additional time at the design stage may have provided more protection to public funds and helped reduce the need for changes to the eligibility criteria after the scheme had launched."