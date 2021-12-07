Covid-19: Five more deaths and 1,658 new coronavirus cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Five more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,907.
Another 1,658 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, up from 1,635 on Monday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Tuesday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,519.
On Tuesday, there were 317 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, up from 301 on Monday.
There were also 35 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 34 on Monday.
Last updated 7 December at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,133,807 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Tuesday.
Of those, 1,379,165 of the jabs were first doses, 1,279,456 were second doses and 17,365 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 7 December at 14:00 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,707 as of 1 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 2,950 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Monday.
There are 536 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, 110 of those are in intensive care units.
Last updated 6 December at 18:05 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,434,687 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Sunday.
A total of 3,631,415 people have had their first dose and 3,566,754 have had their second dose.
A total of 983,005 booster jabs had been administered as of Sunday.
Last updated 6 December at 18:05 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland