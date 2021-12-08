Omicron: 'Undoubtedly' more cases of Covid variant in NI, says McBride
There are "undoubtedly" unidentified cases of the Omicron Covid-19 variant in Northern Ireland, Northern Ireland's chief medical officer has said.
The first cases of the variant, three in total, were discovered in Northern Ireland on Tuesday.
The cases were all linked to travel to Northern Ireland from Great Britain.
Speaking to BBC News NI, Prof Sir Michael McBride said we will see a "significant increase" in case numbers before Christmas.
There are currently 437 Omicron cases in the UK.
Sir Michael said it was too early to say how Omicron cases may impact on Covid restrictions.
"It's important at this point that we don't get ahead of ourselves," he said.
The chief medical officer said the closure of schools would be "the very, very last thing we look at".
"I think our children have suffered quite significantly throughout this pandemic," he said.
"I think our teachers have done a fantastic job, I think parents have done a fantastic job supporting them throughout remote learning - but it is not the same as face-to-face learning."
However, Sir Michael said there was "concern" about how the highly transmissible variant may impact on the health service.
'Wrong to panic'
"If you have a large number of people who are infected at one point in time, even if a small number of the large number infected end up in hospital, that's still significant pressure on our health service.
"I think we need to be very careful, I think we need to be guarded, and I think we need to just watch this space until we get more data."
Sir Michael said early data "is concerning", but added: "We would be premature to get too far ahead of ourselves and certainly wrong to panic."
The chief medical officer said that Northern Ireland will see "many more" cases of the Omicron variant in the coming days as "we actively go and look for cases".
"I think [Omicron] numbers will take off very quickly," he said.
"I suspect that, if indeed what we are hearing about this variant comes to pass, it will probably become the dominant variant at sometime in January."
Sir Michael, who meets regularly with chief medical officers from other UK nations, said "we seem to be noticing a very short incubation period" with Omicron.
That means the time between people coming in contact with the virus and developing symptoms is potentially shorter.
"That makes it harder to keep ahead of the virus with contact tracing," he added.
Of the three Omicron cases detected in Northern Ireland, two are in the Belfast area and one in the South Eastern Trust area.
Sir Michael thanked the three individuals for having "co-operated fully with the Public Health Agency, enhanced contact tracing and wider testing".
The chief medical officer urged anyone travelling from Great Britain or the Republic of Ireland into Northern Ireland to take a lateral flow test.
He also reiterated the importance of good hand hygiene, limiting social contacts and wearing a face covering in public places.
Despite the outbreak of Omicron, the chief medical officer said he was "pleased" there has been a "levelling off" in hospital pressures over the past number of weeks.
Sir Michael said 10% of hospital beds in Northern Ireland are currently being taken up by patients with Covid-19, down from 15% in November.
What is the Omicron variant?
Omicron is the most heavily mutated version of coronavirus found so far.
It was first identified in South Africa, where there is now a surge in the number of people catching Covid multiple times.
This suggests the variant might be better at sidestepping some of the protection offered by vaccines, or past infection.
However, there is not definitive proof. Even if Omicron is more infectious, there is no evidence yet that it causes more serious illness.