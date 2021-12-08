Strabane: Man dies after van and cement lorry crash
- Published
A man in his 20s has died following a two-vehicle crash outside Strabane, County Tyrone, on Tuesday.
The collision, which involved a white Transporter van and red Scania cement lorry, happened on the Victoria Road near Ballymagorry at about 15:25 GMT.
The driver of the cement lorry remains in hospital with serious injuries, the police have said.
The road was closed overnight as enquiries were conducted at the scene by police but has since been re-opened.
Police have appealed for anyone with dashcam footage of the crash to contact them by calling 101.