Man arrested after £300k of cocaine seized at Sprucefield
- Published
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after police seized suspected cocaine with an estimated street value of £300,000.
Officers searched a vehicle at Sprucefield, near Lisburn in County Antrim, on Wednesday evening.
Police said the search was assisted by police dog Carlo, who located the suspected drugs in the vehicle.
The man who was arrested is being questioned on suspicion of possession of a class A controlled drug.
Det Ch Insp Kelly from paramilitary crime task force said: "Anyone involved in the illegal importation and supply of drugs causes significant harm to our communities and the police service will continue to robustly target the organised crime groups involved in all levels of this criminality."