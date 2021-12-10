Covid-19: Two more deaths and 1,806 new cases in NI
- Published
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Two more Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Friday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,918.
Another 1,806 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Thursday, down from 1,819 on Thursday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
As of Friday, the number of positive cases confirmed in the past seven days was 12,153.
On Friday, there were 317 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 338 on Thursday.
There were 40 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up two from Thursday.
Last updated 10 December at 14:15 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 3,182,222 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Friday.
Of those, 1,383,679 of the jabs were first doses, 1,282,373 were second doses and 17,863 were third doses.
The remainder were booster jabs.
Last updated 10 December at 14:20 GMT
Source: Department of Health Northern Ireland
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,788 as of 8 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 4,022 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Thursday.
The National Public Health Emergency Team said five more cases of the Omicron variant had now been detected, bringing to six the total number of cases identified
There are 530 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down from 543 on Wednesday.
There are 115 patients in intensive care units, down by three on Wednesday.
Last updated 9 December at 18:15 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland
Vaccines
A total of 7,437,096 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in the Republic of Ireland as of Monday.
A total of 3,632,471 people have had their first dose and 3,568,103 have had their second dose.
A total of 1,005,656 booster jabs had been administered as of Monday.
Last updated 7 December at 17:30 local time
Source: Department of Health Ireland