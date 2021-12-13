Peter Kyle says he has much learning to do as new shadow NI secretary
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
Shadow Northern Ireland secretary Peter Kyle says he is "very mindful" that he has much learning to do in his new role.
He is on his first visit to Northern Ireland since being appointed to the post by Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer last month.
He will meet the Stormont parties on Monday and also hold discussions with businesses and victims' groups.
Mr Kyle said he wanted to use his three-day visit to "listen and learn".
Speaking to BBC News NI at Stormont, he said he wanted to meet as many people as possible to start building relationships.
Mr Kyle dismissed speculation his predecessor Louise Haigh had been moved from the role after she said Labour should be neutral if there was an Irish unity referendum.
Mr Kyle said he wants to "listen and learn" during his three day trip
"Louise was well respected and well-liked, she was moved on because Keir wanted to reshape his team, nothing more than that," he said.
"Her talents were needed in a different place."
He also said he had "good relations" with all the parties, including the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP).
"I come here very mindful of just how much learning I need to do, but because I am mindful, I'm approaching it in the right way," he said.
"That means I'm here straight away to talk to people who experience life here in very different ways."