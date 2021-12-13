Firmus Energy gas prices to rise by 19% for Greater Belfast customers
Firmus Energy customers in Greater Belfast are to face a 19.5% increase in tariffs, the natural gas supplier has said.
The company, which is Northern Ireland's largest supplier of natural gas, has written to customers about the rise.
The change in tariff will mean an extra £2.75 per week on to the average household's bill, Firmus Energy said.
The company blamed increasing costs on the global market for the rise.
Customers in the Ten Towns area are not affected by the most recent increase.
The Greater Belfast Network area covers Belfast, Lisburn, Bangor, Holywood, Donaghadee, Larne, Groomsport, Millisle, Newtownards, Carryduff, Comber, Newtownabbey, Carrickfergus and East Down.
The company's chairman said the tariff increase was made with "much regret" but that increases in global wholesale gas prices had "forced our hand".
"We know this is an unwelcome increase which will have a disproportionate effect on those of our customers who are most vulnerable," said Dr David Dobbin.
"We will be supporting the government and industry-backed financial support scheme that is being developed to assist our most vulnerable customers this winter."
Dr Dobbin said the rising prices were "not just a Firmus issue", but one faced by energy suppliers across gas, oil and electricity.
"All of whom will have to increase their tariffs to meet the huge surge in global energy costs, if they haven't already done so," he said,
The announcement means customer tariffs in both the Greater Belfast and Ten Towns networks are "broadly aligned", according to Firmus Energy.
The company urged any customers seeking advice on the natural gas bills or payments to contact its customer services.