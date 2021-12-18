Christmas: Running a pantomime during the Covid-19 pandemic
By Naomi Holland & Ross McKee
BBC News NI
How do you socially distance when you are the back end of a pantomime horse?
That is just one of the many bizarre questions theatre managers across Northern Ireland may have been considering this year.
With most venues closed in 2020 because of Covid-19, this festive period has seen a welcome return to the stage for family favourites such as the Dame, the Good Fairy and of course the pantomime horse or cow.
But with no magic wand or genie in a lamp to wish away the reality of a pandemic, can panto-goers expect the on-stage extravaganza they are used to?
The major change for panto-goers this year will be the Covid status checks on the door.
As with hospitality venues, theatres come under Stormont's Covid certification scheme and anyone aged over 18 will be asked to provide either proof of vaccination, proof of a negative lateral flow test, proof of a positive PCR test in the previous 180 days or proof of exemption.
Once inside, masks must be worn by all those aged 13 and above, unless they are eating or drinking. That includes while seated inside the auditorium.
Other measures such as hand sanitiser stations, enhanced ventilation and deep cleans between performances are also being used by theatres in Northern Ireland.
Belfast's Grand Opera House was due to reopen last December after a £12m refurbishment programme with a performance of Goldilocks and The Three Bears but it was forced to cancel.
Its chief executive said it missed out on £6m of revenue during the Covid closures but ticket sales in 2021 have matched those in previous years.
Ian Wilson told BBC News NI that "it's lovely to hear the laughter" of audiences after nearly two years.
He said there have not been too many issues with the Covid certification checks, with the majority of people happy to stick to the rules.
"I think they understand that organisations such as ours can only operate if we adhere to the regulations", he said.
For those who turn up without their certificates, lateral flow tests are administered at the door.
Those extra checks have financial implications though as it means more staff and more expense.
There are also big changes backstage where Covid protocols mean that Opera House staff and the pantomime performers can no longer mix.
With audience participation in panto not possible at the moment, there are changes onstage too, with the tradition of children going up on to the stage axed.
"What we've replaced it with is equally as fun but I'm not going to spoil that," said Mr Wilson.
"May (McFettridge) still does a little bit of a shout-out with the audience and of course it doesn't matter where you are.
"If May locks her eyes on you, well that's you for the rest of the performance."
A thousand screaming kids
For panto performers, it's a huge relief to be pulling on the costumes of beloved characters once again.
"I get a real sense everyone is delighted to be out and enjoying live theatre again," said Orla Mullan, who is playing the Lilac Fairy in a postponed production of Sleeping Beauty at Londonderry's Millennium Forum.
"Initially it was a bit of a hit, I'm not going to lie.
"And of course the arts sector across the board was hit so badly that we just didn't know what to do really because it was completely out of our control.
"There was a lot of soul searching and a lot of digging deep just to keep the head above water but you know we got there."
While most people look forward to time off over Christmas, Ms Mullan says she loves working at this time of the year and "coming back to the forum is always like coming home".
"We are here, we are working, everyone is excited," she said.
"There's relief and we are having a really good time and there's nothing like having a thousand kids screaming at you."
Back to full capacity
At the Waterfront Hall Studio in Belfast, Cinderella, which was originally scheduled for 2020, is finally getting to go to the ball.
Julia Corkey, chief executive of ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall, said that has led to a "pent-up demand", with ticket sales in 2021 exceeding those in 2019.
"There wasn't a pantomime last year but we did have Live at the Ulster Hall which was a series of concerts that were digitally streamed, which gave a lot of festive cheer and meant that we were still able to entertain audiences, albeit virtually," she said.
While Ms Corkey admits that delivering the pantomime has been challenging, she says technology has helped.
"We focused very much on our people - ensuring that they are safe, on our business preparedness to make sure that we were prepared to reopen and build back better and also through innovations.
"We have brought in a lot of technology into the building in terms of hybrid and digital technology."
The MAC in Belfast has opted not to stage this year's pantomime at full capacity, with an empty seat left between parties in each row to allow for 1m (3ft) social distancing.
Lisa McGinley, who is head of operations at the theatre, said that allows the audience to feel "safe and relaxed" while enjoying the show.
"We've seen a lot of our audience wanting to get back to their Christmas tradition of coming to our Christmas show with their families," she told BBC News NI.
But the uncertainty of putting on a show in a pandemic made planning and scheduling more difficult than usual.
Instead of choosing to produce a brand new show from scratch, they collaborated with the Replay Theatre Company on its show The Untold Truth of Captain Hook.
"One thing that hasn't changed is the immense talent and sheer determination of artists and everyone else behind-the-scenes who make it all possible," said Ms McGinley.
"Spirits haven't been dampened, which is so encouraging to see and be a part of."
But what about the future?
"We're finding that the pandemic has not stopped our audience's desire for a live theatre experience especially at Christmas time," she said.
"They want to enjoy a magical theatre experience filled with fun, action, music and magic, and we will continue to offer that to them.
"We are excited for what 2022 will bring."