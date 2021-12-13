Transfer test: Chair of common test body 'confident' it will happen in 2023
The chair of a new body set up to run a common transfer test has told BBC News NI he is "very confident" it will go ahead.
Michael Carville is the first chairperson of the Schools' Entrance Assessment Group (SEAG).
The body represents almost 60 schools who have backed the common transfer test.
The first is due to be held in November 2023 and will end the current system of separate AQE and PPTC tests.
A series of transfer tests for selective schools to decide who to admit in 2022 have just taken place.
They were the first to be held in two years following cancellations in 2020-21 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The tests are used by the vast majority of grammar schools to select pupils but 11 Catholic grammars and the integrated school Lagan College decided again not to use academic selection to admit pupils in September 2022.
A state-run "eleven plus" test took place in Northern Ireland from 1947 until 2008.
After it was scrapped two separate tests - one run by AQE, the other by PPTC - were used by selective post-primary schools to admit pupils.
The new common test will mean 2022 is the final year in which separate tests will be held.
'Families want selective schools transfer'
Mr Carville, who is also the principal of Regent House Grammar School in Newtownards, is the first chair of SEAG - the group which will run the common test.
"We're a group of almost 60 schools," he told BBC News NI.
"There are eight directors, including myself who is chairing the group, all of whom are school principals," he said.
"We've engaged the services of GL Assessment, an internationally-renowned, regarded testing organisation to provide this test for us.
"We're very confident this test will begin in November 2023.
"We felt it was necessary because families do want their children to transfer to selective schools and they also want to reduce the burden of the transfer system and we're keen to help them with that."
The first common test papers will be held on the second and fourth Saturdays in November 2023, Mr Carville said.
Some schools undecided
Each test will feature English and Mathematics questions and there will a mixture of multiple choice and extended written questions.
Irish-language versions of the transfer test will also be provided.
The cost to parents to enter their child for the test will be £20 but entry will be free for pupils who are entitled to free school meals.
While the majority of grammar and other selective post-primary schools have signed up to the common test plan, BBC News NI understands that four grammars have still not decided whether to join SEAG or not.