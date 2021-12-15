Covid-19: Foyle Arena opens for booster jabs amid demand
Foyle Arena in Londonderry is reopening on Wednesday as the roll out of the Covid-19 booster programme continues.
It had previously been used as a mass vaccination centre to supply first and second doses of the Covid-19 vaccine.
A vaccination centre at Templemore Sports Complex was providing booster jabs in the city but has since closed.
Foyle Arena, located on the Limavady Road, is opening to accommodate the number of people coming forward for boosters, the Western Trust has said.
The booster rollout comes amid fears of a sharp increase in cases from the new Omicron variant.
A series of vaccine clinics opened across Northern Ireland in November to help meet demand for booster doses.
It was announced on Sunday that boosters would be available at walk-in centres for those aged 30 and above, whose last dose was administered at least three months ago.
Vaccination centres and pop-up clinics across Northern Ireland have now been experiencing large queues of people waiting for their booster jabs, with the Belfast Trust on Tuesday reporting "high demand".
Health Minister Robin Swann has said medical students and Army doctors may be drafted in to deliver booster jabs.
Four Covid-related deaths were reported in Northern Ireland on Tuesday, and 1,581 new cases.
There are three vaccination centres in the Western Trust area that are now available to the public.
These are located at Foyle Arena; Omagh Leisure Complex and the Lakeland Forum in Enniskillen.
In a statement, the trust said that booked appointments and walk-ins will be taken throughout the months of December and January.
However, they added that there will be limited walk-in capacity each day and encouraged those wishing to receive a booster jab to book ahead.
They said that the vaccination centres are geared for capacity of approximately 1,600 vaccinations per day between Monday and Saturday and 1,200 on Sundays at two centres.
The UK government announced on Tuesday that additional funding would be made available to the devolved governments to "progress their vaccine rollout and wider health response".
It said the amount would be set in the coming days.
Separately, the 15 minute waiting period after someone has received the vaccination has been suspended, in a move agreed by the four UK chief medical officers.
The CMOs have said that they recognise this will lead to "a marginal increase in risk for a very small number of people, but substantially fewer than would be harmed by a slower vaccine rollout".
