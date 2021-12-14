Covid-19: Northern Ireland removes all countries red travel list
All countries are to be removed from Northern Ireland's red travel list from 04:00 GMT on 15 December.
The red list was reintroduced in November following the discovery of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
The move is in line with a decision taken by all UK regions on Tuesday, said the Department of Health.
Angola, Botswana, eSwatini, Lesotho, Malawi, Mozambique, Namibia, Nigeria, South Africa, Zambia and Zimbabwe are the countries currently on the list.
Currently all arrivals over 12, regardless of where they fly from, must take Covid tests within 48 hours of setting off for the UK, and PCR tests within two days of their arrival.
This requirement will remain in place.
Isolation is required by law until a negative PCR test is received following the day 2 test.
Those who test positive must remain in isolation for 10 days following their arrival.
According to the UK government, anyone currently in managed quarantine will be allowed to leave early and "follow the rules as if they had arrived from a non-red list country".
Some travellers were required to pay thousands of pounds to stay in government-approved quarantine hotels.
Speaking on Tuesday, Health Secretary Sajid Javid said he was "very persuaded" by calls to reimburse people who entered managed quarantine and hoped to make an announcement on that soon.