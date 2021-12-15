Belfast city deal 'once-in-a-generation opportunity'
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
- Published
A £1bn city deal for the Belfast region is a "once-in-a-generation opportunity", Belfast Lord Mayor Kate Nicholl has said.
The deal was first announced in 2019 but its terms were formally signed off in Belfast on Wednesday.
Through the deal it is hoped up to 20,000 jobs will be created over the next 10 to 15 years.
The UK and Stormont governments have committed £350m each towards the agreement.
Six councils where projects are being proposed, and universities, are helping to contribute to the fund as well.
About 20 major projects are being proposed with a focus on innovation, tourism and infrastructure.
It is anticipated that work on the first projects could begin in April 2022.
What is in the city deal?
Some of the projects proposed in the deal include:
- £55m fund for Belfast region innovation
- £30m of investment for regional innovation hubs
- £40m for investing in digital and data infrastructure
- A civic hub for Newry city Ccntre
- Regeneration of Carrickfergus Castle in County Antrim
- Enhancing Hillsborough Castle with a social enterprise cafe, and developing the historic courthouse and fort in Royal Hillsborough
- £300m investment for five industry centres of excellence across Northern Ireland in manufacturing, healthcare and media
Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis said the city deal would "turbocharge" Northern Ireland's economy.
The proposed projects will still need to have their final business cases signed off, which will be up to Stormont ministers in charge of the relevant departments.
Mr Lewis said he hoped all partners would be committed to ensure progress could be made quickly.
First Minister Paul Givan said it was a "monumental" investment by the Stormont executive, but one that was "more than justified".
"It's an investment in what Northern Ireland can become, as well as a catalyst for transformation and an investment in our people," he added.
Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill said she was pleased the executive had been able to play its part in the deal, which would help with recovery from the Covid-19 pandemic.
"It's not lost on anybody the scale of the investment and what it will mean but it also reflects the ambition we have," she said.
What is a city deal?
City deal status gives local areas specific powers to help support economic growth and job creation.
It is an agreement between government and a city that gives the city and its surrounding area certain powers and freedom.