Gerry Adams has 'nothing to apologise for' over sketch video
- Published
Former Sinn Féin president Gerry Adams has "nothing to apologise for" after appearing in a comedy sketch video, the deputy first minister has said.
It features Mr Adams singing the Irish republican slogan "tiocfaidh ár lá" to the tune of Christmas carol Deck the Halls.
The clip has been taken down after it was criticised by Troubles victims.
But Michelle O'Neill said it was a "light-hearted" skit to support charity and "enough" had been said about it.
Londonderry card company Ferry Clever withdrew the video, and accompanying Christmas card, on Sunday, and said it was never its intention to offend.
Ms O'Neill said Mr Adams "regularly does light-hearted videos to support charities".
She added: "I don't think he has anything to apologise for, he would never have set out to intentionally harm or hurt anybody.
"I'm the vice president of Sinn Féin ... and I'm saying I think that Gerry set out to do a light hearted video to support a charity, he's retracted the video and I think that's enough said on it."
Earlier this week, Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó'Broin said he did not believe his former colleague intended to offend anyone, but that an apology would be helpful.
Ann Travers, whose sister Mary was murdered by the IRA, said: "Anybody who thinks this is funny lacks emotional intelligence."