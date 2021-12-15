Covid-19: Four more deaths and 2,156 new cases in NI
BBC News NI outlines the latest data on coronavirus and Covid-19 vaccinations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.
Four Covid-19-related deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday.
Deaths are measured by recording those who died within 28 days of receiving a positive result in a test for coronavirus.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Northern Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 2,936.
Another 2,156 new cases of coronavirus were reported in Northern Ireland on Wednesday, up from 1,581 on Tuesday.
That includes cases confirmed from samples taken in recent days, not necessarily just in the latest 24-hour reporting period.
On Wednesday, there were 315 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in Northern Ireland, down from 326 on Tuesday.
There were 32 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up from 31 on Tuesday.
Vaccines
A total of 3,262,441 vaccines for Covid-19 had been administered in Northern Ireland as of Wednesday.
Of that total, 1,388,472 were first doses, 1,286,401 were second doses and the remaining were third doses.
569,326 booster vaccines have been delivered.
The total number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in the Republic of Ireland since the start of the pandemic is 5,788, as of 14 December.
That figure, which is subject to revision, is updated weekly and includes "probable and possible" Covid-19-linked deaths.
Another 3,887 cases of coronavirus were reported in the Republic of Ireland on Tuesday, down from 4,688 cases on Monday.
There are 493 patients with Covid-19 in hospitals in the Republic of Ireland, down by 25 from Monday.
There are 109 patients with Covid-19 in hospital intensive care units, up one from Monday.
Vaccines
A total of 7,452,206 vaccines for Covid-19 (excluding boosters) had been administered in the Republic of Ireland up to 13 December.
A total of 3,638,398 people have had their first dose and 3,577,232 have had their second dose, while 236,576 single dose vaccines have been delivered.
A total of 1,240,272 booster jabs had been administered up to 13 December.
