Coronavirus: NI to receive £75m to tackle pandemic pressures
By John Campbell
BBC News NI Economics & Business Editor
- Published
The Northern Ireland Executive is to get an additional £75m to help with ongoing pandemic pressures.
The extra money is a consequence of additional treasury funding announced for services in England.
It will be available to spend almost immediately and it will be up to ministers to decide how to allocate it.
The treasury said the devolved administrations will have the certainty they requested to spend additional funding now.
Normally any additional funding for the devolved administrations is confirmed through a process known as the supplementary estimates which happens in January or February.
'One family'
The treasury said that if the amount of funding provided up front is more than that confirmed at supplementary estimates, then the difference will be repaid in 2022-23, or over the spending review period if necessary.
Chancellor Rishi Sunak said: "Throughout this pandemic, the United Kingdom has stood together as one family, and we will continue to do so.
"We are working with the governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland to drive the vaccine rollout to all corners of the United Kingdom and ensure people and businesses all across the country are supported."
In total, £430m is being made available from the UK reserve, with Scotland receiving £220m and Wales £135m.
On Wednesday, a further four Covid-19 related deaths and 2,156 new cases were recorded in Northern Ireland as ministers warn of the rise of the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Health officials believe Northern Ireland is about two weeks behind England and Scotland in witnessing the impact of the variant.
