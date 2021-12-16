Covid-19: Warning of post-Christmas 'intervention' on Omicron
By Jayne McCormack
BBC News NI political correspondent
Published
If the Covid-19 Omicron variant is as severe as the Delta, "significant intervention" would be needed after Christmas to ease health pressure, Stormont ministers have been told.
The executive is meeting for an update from health officials.
The chief medical officer has said he is more concerned than at any other time in the pandemic.
Action may be needed for a "reasonable chance" of keeping hospital inpatient numbers below 1,000, says a paper.
It says that the "significant intervention" would be needed "immediately after Christmas" to help the health service.
The document also states that it is likely that a peak in coronavirus case numbers will occur in the third week of January, with hospital admissions peaking in late January or February.
The paper adds: "The extent of the hospital peak will depend on the severity of Omicron illness but without further measures is likely to exceed numbers observed earlier in the epidemic, potentially by several fold."
Further data will emerge from experience in England and Scotland in the next fortnight, where community transmission of the variant is more advanced.
The paper received by ministers also says hospital admissions in Northern Ireland declined modestly in the past week but hospital occupancy remained at a "relatively high" level.
Intensive care units occupancy and deaths declined modestly in the past week, it adds.
It warns that Omicron will become dominant around the final week of December, potentially with "very large numbers of cases".