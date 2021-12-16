Jeffrey Anderson jailed for lewd act in car in Belfast
By Sara Girvin
BBC Newsline reporter
- Published
A singer who appeared on The Voice has been jailed for nine months after being found guilty of exposing himself in view of a 12-year-old girl.
Jeffrey Anderson, 31, was convicted of committing a lewd act and outraging public decency.
Belfast Crown Court heard that he had exposed himself while sitting in a parked car in June 2018.
He committed the lewd act while under investigation for voyeurism charges, for which he was later convicted.
On Thursday the judge read from the victim impact statement of the girl, now aged 16, who witnessed County Down man Anderson exposing himself.
The girl said that the fact that Anderson, of Crawfordsburn Road in Newtownards, had not pleaded guilty "made me feel as if I was lying".
Her statement said: "I found going to court and coming forward scary but it's good for others to know that if you stay strong and believe in yourself you can do it."
A statement was also read to court from the girl's father, who said the case had "overshadowed her life experiences".
The judge said the young woman was "intelligent and determined" and added: "I can only encourage you to become the author of your own story, a story where Jeffrey Anderson becomes relegated to a mere footnote."
'Entirely remorseless'
At a case hearing on Tuesday, prosecution counsel said Anderson was "entirely remorseless".
Anderson's defence counsel said that because of the "degree of fame he previously acquired, the public humiliation and vilification of him has been more significant than the norm".
"When he used to Google his name, he saw only positive things," he said.
"Now, forever, when anyone Googles his name it will be the opposite, in abundance.
"It has taken a heavy toll on him."
In October a jury rejected Anderson's claim that he had not been masturbating in his mother's sports car but had been strumming a miniature guitar.
The schoolgirl witness testified that as she walked past the car in St Jude's Parade in south Belfast, "a man just caught my eye".
"His seat was completely rolled back and I could see his bottom half, which was naked," she said.
Previous conviction
Anderson claimed he had parked on St Jude's Parade that afternoon as he was hoping to meet a friend who was rehearsing for a production in the Lyric Theatre.
He said he was wearing red shorts as he planned to go training, and when that didn't happen he parked up and spoke to friends on his phone.
He said he then got his Baby Taylor guitar from the boot, smoked a cigarette and got back into the BMW where he started playing the guitar.
Anderson said that playing his guitar would have produced a "similar motion" to masturbation but added: "The bottom line is that I know for a fact I was not exposed and I was not masturbating in my mother's car on that day."
Anderson appeared on TV talent shows The Voice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's Superstar, and gained the nicknamed "Baby Jesus" while touring as an understudy in the UK production of Jesus Christ Superstar.
He was handed a three-year suspended sentence last July after he admitted secretly recording 11 women over a period spanning 2005 to 2013.
Sentencing him to nine months in prison on Thursday, the judge said: "The time has long since passed where women and girls going about their business in public should be confronted by men like Jeffrey Anderson."