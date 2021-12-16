Electric cars: Task force meets to improve charge network
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
A task force to help develop and improve the infrastructure of Northern Ireland's electric car charge points has met for the first time.
It comes as the company, which provides the charging network, announced it was considering introducing fees for using chargers, which are currently free.
The task force includes government representatives, organisations which represent drivers and energy providers.
Plans for the task force were first announced at COP26 last month.
On Tuesday, executives from the Electricity Supply Board (ESB) told the Stormont Infrastructure Committee the network in Northern Ireland was running at a loss, prompting considerations to introduce fees for their use later this year.
Appearing before the committee, the ESB said the reliability of charging points was lower in Northern Ireland than in the Republic of Ireland, where drivers have to pay to use them.
Opening the first meeting, Infrastructure Minister Nichola Mallon vowed to set out an action plan for a charging network which was ''fit for purpose''.
''If we are serious about tackling the decarbonisation of transport, we must prioritise sustainable modes of transport such as active travel, walking, wheeling and cycling and public transport," she said.
''The establishment of this task force supports a number of actions I have already taken, as well as supporting my endorsement on behalf of the executive of the Glasgow Declaration to accelerate the transition to zero emission cars and vans."
The minister added that the action plan must be developed ''as quickly as possible'' to help tackle climate change.