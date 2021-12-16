Stormont budget: PSNI officers could drop by 900 under proposals
By Julian O'Neill
BBC News NI Home Affairs Correspondent
- Published
Police officer numbers could drop by 900 in Northern Ireland over the next three years under current Stormont budget proposals.
Members of the Policing Board have been told that the Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) is facing a £180m operating shortfall.
Officer numbers currently sit at approximately 7,000.
The Police Federation described the scenario as "nothing short of scandalous".
In the 2020 New Decade, New Approach political agreement, the executive pledged to increase officer numbers to 7,500.
The PSNI is largely funded through the Department of Justice.
Almost 80% of the PSNI's allocation goes on staff operating costs.
'Deep concern'
The PSNI's chief operating officer, Pamela McCreedy, briefed members of the board on Thursday.
Chair of its resources committee, Sinn Féin's Gerry Kelly, said they were told the most likely consequence of the draft budget was a reduction of officers.
He said members expressed "deep concern at the potential scenario".
Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) member Trevor Clarke said he found it "reprehensible that the finance minister [Conor Murphy] has failed to prioritise the police workforce within his budget".
"Tough financial decisions must be taken across the board, but the police should not be the sacrificial lamb," he added.
Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) member Mike Nesbitt called for Justice Minister Naomi Long to "step up and protect the PSNI's ability to keep people safe".
"What does this mean for neighbourhood policing? Or tackling organised crime and drugs?," he asked.
The PSNI needs to recruit about 300 officers each year in order to replace officers who retire.
The current executive budget, which is out for consultation, covers the period 2022-25.
Under it, the proposed uplift in the allocation for health would put a squeeze on all other departments.