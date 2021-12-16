NI energy strategy sets out 2050 decarbonisation target
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
Northern Ireland could become a world leader in green energy generation, according to Stormont's Department for the Economy.
Its new energy strategy sets a target of 70% of local electricity supplies coming from renewable sources by 2030.
The strategy includes a plan to fully decarbonise by 2050.
It said moving to an indigenous fuel source will protect the consumer and the economy from the effects of volatile fossil fuel prices.
All of Northern Ireland's oil, gas and coal is currently imported.
Under the strategy, a "one-stop shop" will be created, where consumers can get advice and support.
Economy Minister Gordon Lyons said "the path to net zero energy" strategy will bring significant changes, but lead to "a healthier economy and society".
The strategy has taken almost two years to develop. It follows a consultation which closed in June this year.
It will be followed by an annual plan, to be published in January 2022.
That will be reported on, with annual progress reports and five-year reviews for the strategy as a whole.
A new Northern Ireland Executive programme board will oversee the delivery of the strategy, which will also require new legislation.
Hydrogen economy
Mr Lyons said Northern Ireland was now on a path to transforming how our energy is developed and consumed.
"Decarbonising energy means achieving so much more than carbon reductions," he said.
"We are already world leaders in integrating renewable electricity generation and we can also become world leaders in the new hydrogen economy.
"We will play to our strengths. Our world-leading engineering sector will be at the centre of this," the minister added.