Covid-19: Murphy calls for more money to deal with Omicron variant
Northern Ireland's finance minister has called on the UK government to provide more financial help to deal with the Omicron Covid-19 variant.
Conor Murphy said most of the recent allocation of £75m was not new money.
He warned that Stormont could not wait on more restrictions being imposed in England before getting extra money.
"We can't wait until we find out what's happening in England and then we may get some consequential money out of that," he said.
Mr Murphy said it was vital that the furlough scheme returns to support businesses who may be affected by any new Covid measures.
He said ending of the furlough scheme in September was ''premature''.
"We're setting our own plans for the variant here and we need to know upfront what resource we have to deal with that," he said.
On Thursday, ministers were warned that cases of the Omicron variant could reach 11,000 per day in Northern Ireland.
A document given to ministers stated that action may be needed for a "reasonable chance" of keeping hospital inpatient numbers below 1,000.
Mr Murphy said ministers had a responsibility to ensure all scenarios being considered had the right resources in place.
"This doesn't mean that we're taking any of these measures," he said.
"But it would irresponsible for us not to given the evidence that's coming in terms of the transmissibility of this."