Police seize drugs worth £1.25m from lorry at Larne port
Police have seized a shipment of drugs worth £1.25m after an operation at Larne port.
Class A and Class B drugs were found in a lorry in the Larne Harbour shortly just after 19:00 GMT on Friday 17 December.
Police, working alongside HM Revenue and Customs (HRMC), seized 30 kilos of herbal cannabis, seven kilos of cocaine and five kilos of ketamine.
A 59-year-old man has been arrested and remains in police custody.
Detective Inspector Conor Sweeney said criminals involved in the supply of drugs in Northern Ireland were making money from "the misery they inflict on the most vulnerable members of society".
"Our Organised Crime Unit, alongside our partner agencies, remains determined to halt the flow of drugs into Northern Ireland and to dismantle the organised criminal groups responsible," he said.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) have appealed for anyone with information on illegal drug use or supply to contact them on their non-emergency number 101.