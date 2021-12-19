Bangor: Two men arrested after assault
Two men have been arrested after two other men were assaulted in Bangor, County Down, on Saturday morning.
The attacks happened in the Bridge Street area of the town at about 01:40 GMT.
The pair were arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. They have been bailed while further inquiries are carried out.
The victims sustained non life-threatening facial injuries, police said.
Police urged anyone who witnessed the incident, or who may have information relating to it, to contact them.