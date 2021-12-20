Timothy Graham: Man pleads guilty to manslaughter of Bangor man
- Published
A man has pleaded guilty to manslaughter over the death of Timothy Graham, who was stabbed outside his County Down home.
The 47-year-old, originally from Hillsborough, died at his house in Enterprise Court, Bangor.
Andrew Ian Vance, 45, also of Enterprise Court, Bangor, appeared in Belfast Crown Court via videolink on Monday.
He was remanded into custody until his sentencing hearing on 25 February 2022.
Vance was charged with the murder of Mr Graham in November 2019 but the judge said that after seeing psychiatric reports, he accepted the plea of "manslaughter by means of diminished responsibility".
He said that three psychiatrists agreed that the defendant had schizophrenia and that this "substantially impaired Mr Vance's ability to form a rational judgement and to exercise self control at the time he killed Mr Graham".
He said the case was "tragic" for the victim's family.