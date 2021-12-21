Poots launches consultation on Future Agricultural Policy
By Louise Cullen
BBC NI Agriculture & Environment Correspondent
- Published
The agriculture minister has launched a consultation on policy proposals for the Future Agriculture Policy.
It is based on four outcomes - productivity, environmental sustainability, improved resilience and an effectively functioning supply chain.
The aim is to try to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from farming.
Agriculture as a sector is the largest emitter in Northern Ireland.
Among the proposals are a reduction in the age at which cattle would go to slaughter, a "farming for nature" package and a "farming for carbon" package.
"Farming for Nature" is expected to form a central plank of agricultural support, over time.
Its main focus will be on improving biodiversity on farms, through measures like hedgerows, integration of trees within crops and livestock farming, and protected areas.
The "Farming for Carbon" strand aims to reduce the carbon footprint of the agricultural industry through a number of proposals, including reducing the number of older cattle for slaughter, improved genetics, and feed additives.
The agriculture minister said designing the policy was "a unique opportunity" to redefine agricultural policy.
Edwin Poots also said it was a chance to "target support to meet local priorities and needs much more effectively".
"As we build out this future portfolio, I want to ensure that farmers are supported and equipped with the right tools to continue producing high quality, nutritious food whilst importantly, also reducing their environmental impact," he added.
The consultation is open until 15 February 2022, with early findings to be published early in the year.